W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of W.W. Grainger worth $46,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $812.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $733.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $724.14. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $534.01 and a 52-week high of $813.86.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

