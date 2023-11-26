Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,508 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.16% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $24,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SCHA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 367,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,639. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.