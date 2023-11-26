Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $238.20. 119,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,332. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.82 and a 200-day moving average of $240.08. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

