Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 2,659 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.41. 643,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -830.75%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

