Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 334,118 First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 334,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,221,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.86% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,704,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $508,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,625. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

