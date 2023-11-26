Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,842 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $50.74. 327,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,818. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

