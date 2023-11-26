Visionary Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 918,114 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $78,916,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.76. The company had a trading volume of 165,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $426.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.05. The firm has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $464.45.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

