Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 499,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.65% of Lifecore Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LFCR. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Lifecore Biomedical during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lifecore Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifecore Biomedical alerts:

Lifecore Biomedical Trading Up 0.8 %

LFCR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.51. The company had a trading volume of 52,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,354. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $227.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.16. Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $11.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lifecore Biomedical ( NASDAQ:LFCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.82). Lifecore Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 79.34% and a negative net margin of 71.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LFCR. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Lifecore Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lifecore Biomedical

About Lifecore Biomedical

(Free Report)

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Lifecore, Curation Foods, and Other segments. The Lifecore segment engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical-grade sodium hyaluronate (HA) in bulk form, as well as formulated and filled syringes and vials for injectable products used in treating a range of medical conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifecore Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifecore Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.