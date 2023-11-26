Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 35,775 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,775 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SRLN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.74. 251,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,002. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.62 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

