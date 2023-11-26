Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.83. 158,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,064. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.