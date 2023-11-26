Visionary Wealth Advisors Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,688 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $362,000. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 120,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $54.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,468. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $54.47.

Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

