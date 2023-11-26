HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,602 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for about 5.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned approximately 0.93% of HCA Healthcare worth $771,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,406 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.