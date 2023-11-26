Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.66% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 46.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,719 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 124,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNDW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.31. 12,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,879. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.36. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $69.64.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

