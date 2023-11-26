Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $11.68 Million Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Kellanova worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 68.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215,260 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 26.8% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $74.72.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.84%.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,176,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $38,149,230 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

