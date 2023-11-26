Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $46.37 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Gartner worth $46,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after buying an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total transaction of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,058.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,140 shares of company stock valued at $35,420,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 0.3 %

IT stock opened at $426.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $368.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.71. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $292.60 and a one year high of $432.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

