Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,162 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.34% of W. R. Berkley worth $51,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 549.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.