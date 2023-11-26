Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 57,344 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 83.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,344 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $16,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 37,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after acquiring an additional 158,780 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.6 %

PKG stock opened at $155.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.83. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $122.20 and a one year high of $159.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

