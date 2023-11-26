Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $17.06 Million Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,289 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of W. R. Berkley worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $71.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

