Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 3,959 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,039,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $48,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 173.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 111,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 70,998 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in Kroger by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 18,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,668 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,202,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,507,000 after buying an additional 298,307 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,640,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,091,000 after buying an additional 940,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.41.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

