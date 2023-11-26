Sourceless Trading 5.8% Higher This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $224.51 million and approximately $1,135.86 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01069428 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $31,198.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

