Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Volume Hits $5.22 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $224.99 million and $5.22 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00055788 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00025585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,094,625,865 coins and its circulating supply is 789,454,735 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

