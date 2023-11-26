iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 98,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,737,000 after buying an additional 4,660,806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,506.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,125,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,993,476 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,327,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,123,000 after buying an additional 1,606,395 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,182,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after buying an additional 1,244,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,888,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,174,000 after buying an additional 1,092,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $43.65. 2,640,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.67. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

