Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Raised by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $113.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average is $124.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

