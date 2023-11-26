Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 1,575 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.0 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.81.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.82.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

