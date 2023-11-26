Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $3.63 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,343 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.64. 554,685 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.