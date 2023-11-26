Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 35,514 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,433,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,027,000 after purchasing an additional 883,786 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 61,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,490,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 829,599 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

