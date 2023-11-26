Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 102,628 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,628 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock remained flat at $50.70 during midday trading on Friday. 1,339,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,596. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

