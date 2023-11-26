Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $7.52 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,944,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,979,949. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

