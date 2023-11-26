Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,952,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,140. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.