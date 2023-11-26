Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,596 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,382 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,003,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,245,000 after acquiring an additional 697,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,283,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IEFA traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $67.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,195,015 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

