Founders Financial Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $457.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,920. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $435.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.95. The stock has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $376.49 and a twelve month high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.