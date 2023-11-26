Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $32.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,751 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $32,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,570.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,045,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.12. The company had a trading volume of 998,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,815. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $37.92 and a one year high of $44.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average of $42.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

