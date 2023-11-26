Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Founders Financial Securities LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 1.9% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned about 0.50% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 738.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 379.5% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter.

DUHP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 165,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,987. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.18.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

