Select Asset Management & Trust Buys Shares of 4,550 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

IWY traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $169.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,191. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.55.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

