Select Asset Management & Trust Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Select Asset Management & Trust increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.20. 326,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,643. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.44 and a 12-month high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.