Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 164.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $298.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.80. The stock has a market cap of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $300.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

