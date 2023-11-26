iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Select Asset Management & Trust’s 6th Largest Position

Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 255.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $910,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $96.37. 1,516,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $96.76. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.