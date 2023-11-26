Select Asset Management & Trust Acquires 23,296 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Select Asset Management & Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,296 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises approximately 8.0% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,414,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

DIA traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.80. 1,245,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,363,321. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $314.97 and a 1-year high of $356.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

