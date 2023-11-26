Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,452,278.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,390 shares of company stock valued at $10,491,333 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.87. 4,349,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,074,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

