L2 Asset Management LLC Has $404,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,872 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 922,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,309,000 after buying an additional 92,857 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.1% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,056,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after buying an additional 211,482 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,766,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,488,348. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.46. The company has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About Verizon Communications



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

