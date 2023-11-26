L2 Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 49.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,360,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,039,000 after purchasing an additional 447,960 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Insider Activity

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,588,464. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $258.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.