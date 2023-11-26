B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.13% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $77.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

