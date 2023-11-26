B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 629 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.57.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $320.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.73 and its 200 day moving average is $287.36. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $322.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

