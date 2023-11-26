Smith Moore & CO. Has $468,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 114,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 156,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $35.68 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

