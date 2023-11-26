Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.07% of Permian Resources worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,979,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,602,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,288,000 after acquiring an additional 220,618 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 83.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 8,199,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,785 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,085,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 183,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $313,030,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 8,082 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $115,572.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,266,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,104,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 24,667,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $313,030,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,359,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,924,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,851,987 shares of company stock worth $315,762,280 in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 4.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Permian Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.31.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

