International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $155.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.97. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

