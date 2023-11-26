SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

XHB stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $85.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.76.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

