Smith Moore & CO. Grows Stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned approximately 0.06% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAR. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Kades & Cheifetz LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 74,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,604,000. ETF Store Inc. lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 295,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.19. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.38.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

