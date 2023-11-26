Smith Moore & CO. Has $581,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Corning were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 3,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $142,374,000 after buying an additional 4,882,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Corning by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,854,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.