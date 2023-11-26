State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 66,231 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,231 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of American International Group worth $49,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,444,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,346,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967,775 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after acquiring an additional 448,904 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in American International Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,807,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,601,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413,947 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American International Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,362 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

AIG opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American International Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.